Fitchburg police investigating multiple burglaries

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are investigating after a series of burglaries that were reported near Red Arrow Trail Saturday night.

The call for the first burglary came in around 9:40 p.m. from the 4500 block of Jenewein Road, according to a press release from Fitchburg police.

Other calls came in from separate blocks of Red Arrow Trail reporting burglaries. Police would end up investigating four such crimes.

An SUV was stolen from one of the homes, and the contents of a purse were also purloined.

Authorities believed one of the break-ins happened earlier in the evening, around 7 p.m. At least one of the burglaries involved breaking a basement window.

Police asked anyone in the area with home surveillance video footage to contact their department at (608) 270-4300.

People with information can contact Fitchburg police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.