Ivanka Trump to visit Milwaukee Tuesday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Ivanka Trump will visit Milwaukee to campaign for her father, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Ivanka will "participate in a conversation with local supporters" at 11 a.m. according to a press release from the Trump campaign.

"Wisconsin's simple motto of 'Forward' fits perfectly with the President's proven track record to keep moving the country ahead," Ivanka said in a written statement. "I'm excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward by advancing school choice, increasing access to childcare and delivering fair trade deals for hard working Americans!"

Her father is in the closing weeks of his reelection campaign to win a second term as president.