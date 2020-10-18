Nurse association says health care worker shortage is worst yet

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's health care industry is facing a crisis right now that's intensified by the pandemic.

According to the Wisconsin Nurses Association, there is a shortage of health care workers during a crucial time for our state.

There has been a shortage of nurses for years in Wisconsin, but Chief Operating Officer Gina Dennik-Champion told Capital Bureau Chief Emilee Fannon the lack of frontline workers has become dire.

"I would say this is probably the worst we've been. Prior to COVID, I think we were doing okay," she said. "This period of time is pretty critical for any health care facility."

Dennik-Champion says the state is seeing a surge of health care workers getting the coronavirus at work or in their communities. Others are leaving the profession to keep their families safe.

She says the stress of the job is a breaking point, too.

Watch the full interview from Capital City Sunday below.