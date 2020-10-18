Police search for suspect who shot, wounded 7 in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa are asking for the public’s help in identifying a drive-by shooter who opened fire on a food truck seating area and wounded seven people including three children. Authorities say an unidentified person in an SUV stopped in the roadway and shot into a crowd of people eating outside food trucks in the parking lot about 9:30 p.m. Friday before speeding off. Wounded were three adults, a 16-year-old and children ages 1, 6 and 9 who were not all from the same family. Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said the 1-year-old child remained in extremely critical condition. He said the other injuries ranged from minor to severe, but none are believed to be life threatening.