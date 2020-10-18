Policy vs. personality: Undecideds torn as election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, undecided voters’ late decisions to support Donald Trump helped push him to victory.

While there are fewer on-the-fence voters this time around, a small but potentially significant group of people say they remain truly undecided less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Some are still wrestling with what they see as a choice between two lousy candidates. Many of them are turned off by Trump’s personality and by Democrat Joe Biden’s policies.

Some voted for third-party candidates in 2016 because they were so repelled by their choices in that race and may do so again this year. Both campaigns are trying to win them over.