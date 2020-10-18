Pumpkin patches provide escape from the pandemic

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- It's no surprise that quarantine has people feeling cooped up.

"We're all used to traveling during the year so it's been tough," said pumpkin patch visitor Jake Hammond.

His friend, Kate Mahumed, added, "This is one of the things we typically do every year so something we can do that's the same gives a sense of normalcy."

With the winter months approaching, and fewer opportunities to gather outside, people like Hammond and his friends are heading to the pumpkin patch at Schuster's Farm while they still can.

"Being outdoors, and understanding they had a very great protocol in terms of what they were doing to keep everybody safe, this seemed like a great place to be," said Hammond.

Although the CDC warns trick-or-treating presents a higher risk, health officials say going to a pumpkin patch or an apple orchard is only moderately risky.

Sarah Schuster, daughter of the farm's owners and social media manager, says they've had to adapt just like every other business.

"It's been really different," she explained, "in still wanting to be a place where people come to have fun as well as being safe."

Luckily, they had more time to prepare than most others and business has remained steady.

"Being an outdoor venue has really been able to help us with that, and we made changes to not really have indoor spaces for people to be able to be," she said.

It's uncertain what winter will bring, but for now, people are having a "blast" at pumpkin patches.