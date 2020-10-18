Singapore man granted asylum in US faces child porn charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A blogger from Singapore who was granted asylum to stay in the U.S. faces child pornography charges. Amos Yee appeared Friday in court on solicitation and possession of child porn. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that he’s being held on $1 million bail. If the 20-year-old is convicted, he could lose his asylum status. Yee fled Singapore in 2016 after his online posts mocking and criticizing the Singapore government twice landed him in jail. Prosecutors allege he exchanged messages with a 14-year-old girl last year including nude photos. Yee’s public defender calls him an “internet troll” who’s “all over the internet saying fantastic things.”