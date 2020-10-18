 Skip to Content

Turkish Cypriots pick leader as stakes soar in Mediterranean

New
2:39 am National news from the Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish Cypriots are voting in a leadership runoff to chose between an incumbent who pledges a course less bound by Turkey’s dictates and a challenger who favors even closer ties to Ankara. Veteran incumbent Mustafa Akinci is a champion of Turkish Cypriots who oppose Turkey’s complete domination of their affairs. He also backs a federal framework for a peace deal with rival Greek Cypriots to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus. His hard-line challenger Ersin Tatar advocates fully aligning Turkish Cypriot with Turkish policies, such as pursuing a two-state deal instead of a federation.  But Sunday’s contest seems more polarized than ever. Akinci has alleged that Turkey has engaged in “unprecedented” interference throughout the campaign in favor of Tatar.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content