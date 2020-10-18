UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

LONDON (AP) — The chair of Britain’s Hay literary festival says the event will not return to Abu Dhabi after one of the festival’s curators alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the tolerance minister of the United Arab Emirates while working with him. The Sunday Times reported that Caitlin McNamara alleged she was attacked in February by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. The Times said McNamara claimed she was assaulted by the sheikh when they met at a remote island villa. The Foreign Ministry of the UAE said it does not comment on personal matters. Britain’s Metropolitan Police said a rape allegation in the UAE was reported to the force in July.