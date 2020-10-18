Video: Locked car doors prevent theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are highlighting the importance of locking vehicles in a recent Facebook post on the Madison Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

"Take a look at how quickly thieves are moving through Madison neighborhoods checking for unlocked doors," the post made Saturday evening reads.

Included in the post is a surveillance camera video showing two SUVs parked in a driveway.

A third vehicle pulls up at the edge of the driveway. A person gets out, runs up to both of the SUVs, tries the door handles and runs back to the vehicle in the street after presumably finding the two SUVs locked.

The video is from a neighborhood on Madison's east side, the Facebook post said.

"Madison Police Crime Analysts indicate theft from automobiles has been on the rise over the last 30 days on Madison’s east side," the post said.