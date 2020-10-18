Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 7; 14 more ICU patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of people currently hospitalized rose again on Sunday, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There are 1,090 people currently hospitalized in the Badger State with COVID-19, an increase of seven from the day before.

Two-hundred-eighty-four people are in Wisconsin's ICU with COVID-19, up 14 from yesterday.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association maintains an online dashboard of COVID-19 statistics.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which tracks new infections and deaths attributed to the disease is not updating its numbers until Tuesday as it is working on its computer system.