A plethora of pandemic gifts available this holiday season

NEW YORK (AP) — From masks and fresh reads to outdoor gear and Christmas tree ornaments, the pandemic has inspired a slew of holiday gifts for all. And after the recent homes trend of cozy, comforting hygge, there’s another Scandinavian state of mind to embrace that means “open air living” in Norwegian. One company is selling the MaskFone. It comes with wireless earbuds attached and built-in volume controls. Another is selling the SleepPhone. It’s a soft headband with flat side speakers built in. The folks at Christopher Radko have come up with a Dr. Claus tree ornament. It’s Santa in scrubs with a stethoscope.