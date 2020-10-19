Baraboo boys soccer advances after opponent Covid related forfeit

The Baraboo boys soccer team was scheduled to start their postseason play on Tuesday against Wausau East High School, but now the lumberjacks are in quarantine for the rest of this week and had to forfeit their match against Baraboo.

The Thunderbirds are 11-2-1 on the season and now will spend the week playing the waiting game, wondering who and where their next playoff match will be.

Baraboo head soccer coach, Tyler Lang

"We're going to try to have some scrimmages, inter-squad. That we were are still keeping that competition you know, vibe going," said head coach Tyler Land.

"And really preparing ourselves. If just work on drills for the next five days, I don't think that is fully going to prepare us."

Baraboo will play the winner of Tomah at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.