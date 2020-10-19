Baraboo company wins $6.8 million contract for COVID-19 test swabs

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The federal government has given a Baraboo-based company a multimillion-dollar contract to produce swabs for COVID-19 testing.

The Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded a $6.8 million contract action to Teel Plastics LLC, the company announced in a press release Monday.

The company said it will expand its production line to meet the demand for the swabs.

The company's press release did not make mention of any hiring connected to the expansion.