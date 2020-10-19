Big 8 cancels conference competition for winter sports

(WKOW) -- The Big 8 today announced it has canceled its winter sports conference season.

As each district allows, in-person practices, games and workouts may be allowed to occur as adopted by member schools and following public health recommendations, according to a news release.

Conference schools will continue to get regular updates and guidance from local Public Health officials, DPI, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and communicate with the WIAA to make sure the correct information is released as soon as possible.

The next formal update of timelines and information related to the status of Big 8 athletics and winter sports can be expected following the regular Big 8 meeting on Nov. 4.

For the 2020-21 school year, if all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during season dates as scheduled, Big 8 Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named.

All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any sports during adopted season dates but not to displace conference competitions if offered, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.

The conference includes: