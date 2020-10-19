Blackhawk Technical College prepares to open COVID testing site, flu shot clinic

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- As COVID-19 cases rise in Rock County, Blackhawk Technical College is opening a community drive-thru testing site and a flu shot clinic for students and employees.

Starting Oct. 21 and running Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 10, coronavirus testing will be offered to anyone age five and older.

Anyone getting tested must remain in their vehicle as they drive-thru the Central Campus site at 6004 South County Road G, Janesville.

A nasal swab will be used to collect a sample by a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Information provided by Blackhawk Technical College:

No appointment is necessary, though pre-registration is recommended.

Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov

Registration will not be accepted more than 72 hours in advance of testing.

For additional questions about community testing, please contact Rock County Emergency Management at (608) 758-8440.

Community-wide updates regarding COVID-19 can be found at https://coronavirusresponse-rockcountylio.hub.arcgis.com/.

Flu shots are provided for students and employees.

The school is also adding enhanced safety measures at all college locations including a requirement of facemasks inside all campus locations, increased sanitation and the option to attend most classes in-person or online.