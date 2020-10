Cambridge Elementary School CLOSED - Monday and Tuesday#gobluejayscsd Posted by School District of Cambridge on Sunday, October 18, 2020

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Cambridge Elementary School will move to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to the district.

Virtual learning will continue until at least Nov. 2.

The closure comes because of staff shortages, according to the district. There are no classes Monday and Tuesday as the staff prepares for the switch.

Nikolay Middle School, Koshkonong Trails and Cambridge High School will continue as they have been.