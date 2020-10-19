Chilly air, flurry chances continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Chilly air continues to push into the region, due to a continued northerly wind.

Weak high pressure will continue over the state to start the day, which will remain fairly stationary Monday. However, we will see some embedded shortwave energy push across WI late morning and into the afternoon.

Therefore, ice crystal production aloft is possible. We could see some flurries and or sprinkles fall later this afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures will remain mostly in the 30s today. Although, we could squeeze in a 40 degree temperature. High could reach low 40s.

More chances of flurries to come, looks like Tuesday is the next chance.

A mixture of snow and rain showers is possible Tuesday. After Tuesday, temperatures will warm a bit therefore just rain is likely.

Today: Mostly cloudy & chilly with an isolated PM flurry or sprinkle possible. High 41. Wind: N 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 30. Wind: NE 5.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered PM rain, initially mixing with a few flakes. High 48. Wind: SE 5-10. Light rain tapers at night.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Low 40. High 52. Showers develop in the evening or at night.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild with scattered showers & t-showers. Low 44. High 64. Scattered showers & t-showers possible at night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM showers. Low 46. High 55.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Low 33. High 45.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Low 33. High 48.