China accuses Canada of condoning alleged anti-China remarks

BEIJING (AP) — China says it complained to Canada for allegedly condoning anti-China comments that appeared in Canadian media following controversial remarks by the Chinese ambassador. China’s ambassador to Canada last week branded Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as criminals and said if Canada grants them asylum it would amount to interference in China’s internal affairs. On Monday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson didn’t identify specific comments he said resulted from a deliberate misinterpretation of Cong’s remarks, but said Canadian leaders “condoned the anti-China comments spreading across the nation and made groundless accusations against China.”