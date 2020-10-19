Coalition of Wisconsin health care & business organizations launch COVID-19 ad campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- A coalition of more than 30 Wisconsin businesses and organizations have launched an ad urging Wisconsinites to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The first ad in the series from the "Stop the COVID Spread!" coalition features former Wisconsin Governor and current University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson.

“We’ve faced real challenges this year, and the virus continues to spread in our state. But, each of us has it in our power to turn things around,” says Gov. Thompson in the ad. “It’s time to mask up, buckle down, wash your hands, maintain social distance.”

Thompson said the coalition approached him about doing the ad after UW System Schools saw cases of COVID-19 drop on campuses, after initial outbreaks.

"I think these groups saw if it can be done on campuses where studenst are pretty independent, if they can do it, why don't we try across the state," Thompson said.

You can watch the ad here. It will be broadcast statewide.