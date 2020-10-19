Copenhagen lord mayor resigns after sexual harassment cases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen’s lord mayor is stepping down after 11 years in the job and as deputy leader of Denmark’s governing Social Democratic Party following admissions that he sexually harassed women during social gatherings. Frank Jensen said he resigned now to allow his party find a candidate for next year’s municipal elections. A day earlier he had said he planned to remain in office, but Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen later said there needed to be change in the party, and on Monday she said he had made the correct decision. Jensen has apologized for his behavior.