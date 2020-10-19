COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is quickly moving past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus relief before the Election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her Senate Republican rivals and President Donald Trump are not on the same page, and if they don’t resolve their differences soon, virus relief will have to wait until after the Nov. 3. Trump’s Republican allies are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now says it’s too puny. Once the measure fails, Republicans plan to turn the chamber’s full attention to confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.