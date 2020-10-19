Dane County opens Behavioral Health Resource Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center opened Monday, a new one-stop resource for mental and behavioral health care in the county.

The BHRC will bridge private and public mental and behavioral health care providers—making it easier for patients, their families, and even providers to navigate care and advocate for loved ones, according to a news release from the Dane County Executive's office.

It is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation.

To address the need to better coordinate care across health care systems, County Executive Parisi and mental health care providers unveiled plans for the Behavioral Health Resource Center last November.

The project is funded solely by Dane County, at more than $1 million a year. The County Executive and Supervisor Sheila Stubbs took the rare step of amending the county budget to add those dollars, reflecting the priority and community need for this new one-stop resource center.

The BHRC will be run by Dane County and designed after a model that has been effective with the Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center, providing a direct link to seniors and those with disabilities to available community services. It also reflects insight from the Recovery Coalition of Dane County. The BHRC will be led by a Social Work Supervisor and staffed with clinically-licensed Behavioral Health Resource Specialists, Case Managers, and a Peer Support Coordinator.