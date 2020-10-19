Few fans, masked umps, muted celebrations for World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A World Series like no other opens Tuesday night with Clayton Kershaw’s Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing redemption, Kevin Kiermaier’s Tampa Bay Rays seeking acclaim and Major League Baseball relieved just to reach the championship of the pandemic-delayed season. Buzz figures to be dampened, with attendance down to about 11,000 in the smallest crowd for a Series game since roughly 1909. The Fall Classic will be played entirely on artificial turf for the first time since 1993, at new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field in Texas. Traditional postgame victory celebrations are barred. But surroundings are irrelevant to the Dodgers and Rays.