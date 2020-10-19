GOP’s Karl Rove asks donors to help Ohio justice retain seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Influential Republican strategist Karl Rove is soliciting donations for an Ohio Supreme Court justice’s reelection bid, signaling the stakes involved in controlling the battleground state’s high court when congressional maps are redrawn next year. This election determines whether the court retains a conservative majority. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Rove pleads with wealthy donors and Ohio law firms to support Republican Justice Judith French’s campaign against state appeals court Judge Jennifer Brunner. Rove’s fundraising plea focuses on not wanting Republicans to yield power over redistricting to Democrats, whose own line-drawing effort has been joined by former President Barack Obama and his attorney general.