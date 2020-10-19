Health officials urge football fans to consider health and safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin football kicks off this week as the Badgers open their season under the lights at Camp Randall on Friday night. While this is an exciting time for the team and fans, UW Health officials say game days must look different this year.

“Wisconsin is well known for one of the best game day atmospheres in college football, but we cannot tailgate and celebrate in large gatherings like we have in years past,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s chief quality officer. “Given the rise in cases in Wisconsin, we need to prioritize the safety of our community because large gatherings, even outdoors, can and will increase COVID-19 transmission.”

UW Health recommends: