Homecoming in a pandemic: Wisconsin Alumni Association urging continued support

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monday kicks off an unusual Homecoming week at UW-Madison, as the Badgers get ready to finally play their first game Friday.

But for the first time, alumni are not encouraged to come to campus this season during the pandemic.

As fans are kept out of Camp Randall and told not to pack bars on game day, it'll have an impact financially.

A 2019 report from Wisconsin Athletics shows every home game brings $16 million to the state economy. 1.8 million visitors come to Madison every year to watch UW teams play, spending $203 million across the state. Two years ago, donors contributed $40.2 million to UW Athletics.

This year, UW Athletics anticipates a $60-100 million loss in revenue because of the unusual football season.

University funding overall has taken a hit during the pandemic.

"This virus has caused economic disruption in every segment of our society," said UW System interim president Tommy Thompson. "When you've got declining students, you've got declining income from entertainment, from sports, all of this has an adverse impact on it, just like tourism all over the state."

Thompson released a PSA Monday, urging people across the state and on Wisconsin's campuses to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 ahead of kickoff to the football season.

"Let's win, let's be Badgers," he told 27 News. "Just like we're going to beat Illinois on Saturday, go Bucky, we want to beat this COVID virus."

Meanwhile, Homecoming week goes on, without alumni coming to town, but the Wisconsin Alumni Association is doing everything it can to continue supporting the university.

"It's really such an interesting time we're living through and adapting and changing to those times has been critical," said spokesperson Tod Pritchard.

The annual Homecoming fundraiser Fill the Hill will continue, but the pink flamingos that normally cover Bascom Hill will be virtual this year.

People are asked to donate what they can, either designating the money for a particular area of campus, or going to the university's greatest needs.

"That fund is a general fund, where the university will decide what needs they need to fill," Pritchard told 27 News. "Of course, there's so many this year. The university has spent millions of dollars on COVID testing and trying to keep students as safe as they can, so a lot of the funds will be going to help pay for those things."

Fill the Hill typically brings in about $200,000 for UW, but WAA has not set a goal for this year's fundraiser.

The organization is also planning a week of virtual events to bring alumni and Badgers fans together from afar, including an online Fifth Quarter event. The UW Band will not be allowed inside Camp Randall to perform at the home opener.

"Everyone's going to really miss the Fifth Quarter, not being in the stadium, but we're going to offer it virtually, right, and we're going to offer it in a different, really special way," Pritchard said.

It's just one of the ways WAA has adapted to keep alumni and friends of UW engaged throughout the pandemic.

Fill the Hill starts Wednesday at www.uwflamingos.com.