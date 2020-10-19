Janesville’s Benton continues to impress on Badgers defense

The Badgers defensive line will likely be on of their areas of strength this season. It's loaded with returning talent including Janesville native Keeanu Benton.

Benton played in 13 games as a true freshman last season and continues to impress Wisconsin's defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard heading into this season.

"We saw the big play ability. You don't say that very often as a 3-4 nose tackle," said Leonhard about Benton.

"He is a powerful explosive kid that at times would get out of structure a little bit. At the same time we want him to be that force in there. We're demanding a lot out of him. We're expecting a lot out of him but he's in a great position this season to just be himself."

The Badgers open their season on Friday against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff.