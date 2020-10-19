Janesville’s Jefferson Elementary pivots to online learning

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Jefferson Elementary School in Janesville will temporarily close for face-to-face instruction after school today, and will pivot to online learning Wednesday for students.

Due to the number of staff being quarantined after having close contact of others who have had a COVID-19 positive test, the district is unable to fully staff Jefferson Elementary School for face-to-face instruction, according to a news release.

Jefferson students will be sent home today with their iPad and charging cord.

For students that were not in school today, parents may call the main school telephone line (608) 743-6600 to make alternative arrangements to pick-up their student’s iPad and charging cord.

The closure for Jefferson will remain in place until Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at which time the SDJ, in consultation with the Rock County Public Health Department, will reevaluate the situation.

Harrison Elementary also has pivoted to online learning, and the district will also re-evaluate that decision on Oct. 30.

Summary for Jefferson Elementary School families:

• School closure to in-person instruction starts Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

• Non-instructional day: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

• Online instruction: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, through Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at which time the SDJ will reevaluate the situation with assistance from the RCPHD.

• Parent-teacher conferences for all Jefferson families set for Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 will be virtual/telephone. No instruction for students on Oct. 22 and 23.

• Free school meals (lunch and breakfast for the following day) available for curbside pickup between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday on days school is in session.