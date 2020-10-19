Madison firefighters respond to metal recycling plant fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are responding to a fire at a metal recycling plant on the city's east side.

Dane County dispatchers took the initial call for the fire at 1:42 p.m. Firefighters and police responded to Alter Metal Recycling in the 4400 block of Sycamore Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a large fire inside a piece of machinery used to destroy cars. The flames were billowing a plume of smoke into the air that was visible from East Washington Avenue, a fire department spokesperson said.

The first crew to arrive called for more backup, and soon the department had many trucks on the scene.

The fire was too deep into the property for any single hose to reach from the nearest fire hydrant on the street. Firefighters daisy-chained several trucks together to pump water from the hydrant to the blaze.

A firefighter in latter truck rained water down on the flames from above.

The spokesperson said that as of around 3 p.m. the fire was out but crews remain on the scene to continue cooling down the scrap metal and other equipment so that the fire does not rekindle.

No one was hurt in the fire, the spokesperson said.