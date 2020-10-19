Madison man arrested for hate crime after threatening to kill neighbor, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer after allegedly threatening his neighbor and police.

Kevin D. Reffruschinni, a 52-year-old white man, called his neighbor, who is a Black woman, a racial slur after she called police complaining that he was making loud noises.

He then went on to threaten to kill her and the police officers who responded, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The woman had initially called 911 for a noise complaint, claiming Reffruschinni was making loud noises in the apartment above hers on the 1000 block of East Mifflin Street.

Reffruschinni had been asked to stop making the loud pounding sounds, but refused.

Officers responded and arrested Reffruschinni around 10 a.m.