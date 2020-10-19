Madison man threatens police during OWI arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was taken to the Dane County Jail after threatening police during an OWI arrest, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD said they were called to the 1300 block of South Park Street at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday to check on a vehicle that was stuck on a curb and possibly abandoned in the street.

Officers quickly found the car and its driver, 50-year-old Alfred Jones, who was still on scene.

Madison Police said Jones had an "odor of intoxicants" and they asked him to perform field sobriety tests.

Jones failed and was arrested for OWI. He later threatened to beat up, disarm and shoot officers with their own service weapons.

He was taken to the Dane County Jail for his fourth OWI and threats to law enforcement. MPD also issued additional traffic citations.