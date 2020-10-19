Madison police ask for public’s help in road rage incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a driver suspected of road rage.

Officers responded to the incident that began near Stoughton Rd. and Hwy 12 around 7:30 Monday evening.

The victim told police the suspect drove very aggressively and continued following her as she neared the exit to Whitney Way from the Beltline.

She said the suspect showed a gun as she exited the highway and he continued westbound on 12.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white newer Chevy Malibu. If anyone has information that can assist with locating the suspect, police as you to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.