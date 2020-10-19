MPD investigates shots fired on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on the west side overnight.

MPD said they responded to multiple reports of gunfire at about 12:40 a.m. Monday in the area of Raymond and Russett Roads.

When they got there, officers found three shell casings at the intersection of Russett Road and Cameron Drive.

At this point, there are no reports of property damage or injury.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.