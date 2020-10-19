Nigeria’s anti-police protesters storm prison, free inmates

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s protests against police brutality turned violent Monday when a crowd stormed a prison and freed some inmates in Benin in southern Nigeria. Some prisoners jumped from a high fence of the prison while others were seen running away on the street, according to videos from the scene. Nigerian officials have not announced if there were casualties from the prison break. Protesters also attacked police stations and police trucks in other parts of the country. For more than two weeks Nigeria has been rocked by demonstrations by many young Nigerians protesting alleged police brutality. The protests began in response to a video that circulated online showing a man being beaten, apparently by members of the police Special Anti Robbery Squad, known as SARS.