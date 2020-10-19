Police: Suspect accused of wounding officer is fatally shot

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a suspect accused of shooting a Tennessee officer during a traffic stop. East Ridge police say Corporal Terry Prescott was wounded Sunday afternoon after stopping a red Dodge Challenger. Police Chief Stan Allen said the suspect was identified as 43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts, who fired several shots at Prescott’s patrol car and then fled. The Georgia State Patrol later located the deserted Challenger across the state line in a subdivision in Rossville. Police say multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search and found Kitts, who engaged officers several times with gunfire before he was fatally shot. Prescott is recovering in a hospital.