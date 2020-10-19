President Trump plans to debate Joe Biden despite rule changes

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to attend Thursday's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden despite rule changes - opposed by his campaign - that are meant to foster more ordered discussions. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says Trump "is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission." The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the second and final debate between the two candidates will have each nominee muted while the other delivers his two-minute remarks at the outset of each of the six debate topics. The remainder of each 15-minute block will be open discussion, without any muting, the commission said.