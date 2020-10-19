Psychologist explains why some choose not to wear a mask

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin has become a hotspot for COVID-19, making the recommendation to wear a mask extremely important. However, some people still choose not to.

“First and foremost, masks do work,” SSM Health psychologist Dr. Julia Shah said. “However, there is skepticism on the topic that is compounded by the fact that at the beginning of the pandemic, we did not have a full understanding of the virus and how it was spread. We didn't yet know how effective masks were.”

Since the idea of wearing a mask was a new concept at the beginning of the pandemic, it was difficult for some people to understand.

"People a lot of times, really value their freedoms, they feel like they want to have their own choices for their health, and they don't like to be told necessarily what to do with that," Dr. Shah said.

She said that idea, and conflicting guidance at the beginning of the pandemic further confused some people.

"There's that ambiguity of, from a social perspective of, 'hey, that person's not doing it, that person's not doing it, but they are, it feels more like this is my choice."

Since the idea of mask-wearing has become so polarized, it may impact relationships with people. Dr. Shah said setting boundaries with those who chose to not wear a mask is important, especially with the holidays quickly approaching.

"Being clear with family about kind of here's what we are doing as a family and we would love for you to join but this is kind of our comfort level and being comfortable with drawing your boundary, whatever that might be," Dr. Shah said.

"Knowing that with that boundary, somebody else may not respond the way that you would like them to respond and having to be okay with that too."

If someone chooses to not wear a mask, that can bring out different emotions like anger or frustration. Dr. Shah said whatever the feeling is, try to take a moment and acknowledge what it is. She explains that the main emotions are anger and frustration because the virus has impacted so many people in different ways.

"I do think that a predominant emotion has been anger and frustration because it does feel very much like that's gonna affect me. And that could affect those that I love."

Dr. Shah suggests focusing on individual health, rather than trying to change someone else's behavior is important to keep in mind.