Q&A: Adam McKay on the lessons of the 2000 recount

NEW YORK (AP) — Two decades after writing sketches about the 2000 election on “Saturday Night Live,” Adam McKay has produced the HBO documentary “537 Votes,” a rollicking account of the voter recount in Florida directed by Billy Corben and his producing partner Alfred Spellman. The film is a timely reminder of how valuable every vote can be. It recounts the events from a Miami perspective, opening with the saga of Elián González and tracing how the federal government’s handling of that crisis had enormous ramifications for the vital Cuban-American vote in Florida. All politics, as they say, is local. “537 Votes” debuts Wednesday on HBO and HBO Max.