Restaurants trying to keep up after ruling reinstates governor’s emergency order

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Natasha Pospichal could rattle off the day's specials at Prairie House but noted it was decidedly tougher to keep up with what the rules were for Wisconsin restaurants following two contrasting rulings within less than a week.

Monday, a Barron County judge denied the Tavern League of Wisconsin's motion to put a hold on the emergency COVID-19 order from Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services that limits occupancy at bars and restaurants to 25 percent of the building's capacity.

Just five days earlier, a Sawyer County judge sided with the Tavern League and halted the emergency order. In counties like Dane, local occupancy rules have long been established, so it hasn't been as much of a saga for business owners. However, it's been a challenge in places like neighboring Sauk County, where the limits have been based on whether the state order is in effect.

"We have myself and a couple other people, we really try to basically research that every day because it can change at the drop of a hat," said Pospichal.

In reinstating the statewide emergency order, Barron County Circuit Judge James Babler said the businesses connected to the lawsuit had failed to prove the order caused them irreparable harm.

"I merely have the theoretical issue that if they were to comply, they would suffer harm," Babler said.

The ruling keeps the statewide order in effect until at least November 6.

"We are obviously disappointed in the ruling and the catastrophic effects it will continue to have on small businesses across Wisconsin," said the tavern league's president, Chris Marsicano. "We will continue to operate observing the best practices of the WEDC to provide a safe environment for our employees and customers."

For businesses like Prairie House, this week also brings another challenge. Pospichal said outdoor patio seating, which was not restricted under the order, was a lifeline over the summer. With days getting shorter and colder, that lifeline was drifting away for Wisconsin's service industry.

"It was amazing; our patio business helped us drastically but now that it's starting to get cold -- it's snowing -- we're going to have heaters out there but not a lot of people want to sit when it's cold outside," Pospichal said.

Pospichal added, even during the five-day window where businesses in counties like Sauk could expand their seating, Prairie House did not notice an increase in visitors. Pospichal said it's likely many restaurants will not see the turnout they need to survive until the communities are able to control the spread of COVID-19.

"We were crossing our fingers that it would go our way and we were hoping more people would come in," she said. "They're nervous about coming out into the public and we understand that."

While businesses in Dane County were not caught in the on/off drama of the court rulings, Rodeside Grill owner Pete Beeber said those in the service industry are not immune the virus' effects.

"We're slowly bleeding," he said. "But we're not going anywhere."

Pospichal said she worried the winter would bring the demise of many bars and restaurants across Wisconsin, citing the statewide order and peoples' hesitance to dine inside restaurants with the virus far from under control.

"Unfortunately, a lot of service industry -- bars, restaurants -- are going to end up shutting down," she said. "There's a lot of places just hanging on by a thread."