Robert Redford’s son, James, dies of liver cancer at 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died. He was 58. Robert Redford’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that his 84-year-old father is mourning with his family during this “difficult time.” His wife, Kyle, confirmed in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver. Kyle said her husband’s liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered in November last year while he awaited a liver transplant. She posted a slew of photos on Twitter including James, herself and their family. James battled with liver disease for more than 30 years.