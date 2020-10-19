South Africa’s health minister gets COVID-19, as cases rise

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize has announced that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 and warned of a possible resurgence of the disease in the country. Mkhize said he and his wife got positive results after they both displayed symptoms. Mkhize emphasized that South Africans should continue to wear masks and sanitize their hands to avoid more infections. South Africa has had the most cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in the continent. With a cumulative total of more than 700,000 confirmed cases, South Africa has nearly half the total of 1.6 million cases reported by Africa’s 54 countries, according to figures released Monday by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevent.