South Milwaukee police officer fatally shoots armed man

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a South Milwaukee police officer shot and killed an armed man after the man fired at the officer. Police say they responded to a report of a suicidal person about 1:20 p.m. and found a man on the porch of the home. Police say the man fired one round and an officer returned fire, striking the man. The 43-year-old man died at the scene after police attempted live-saving measures. The man’s handgun was recovered. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave. An outside agency will be hired to investigate the shooting.