Suspect arrested on Hollywood studio lot after confrontation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a sexual assault suspect has been arrested on the Paramount Pictures studio lot in Hollywood after a confrontation with officers. Police say the incident began late Sunday when officers from the city of Fullerton attempted to detain the suspect and he pulled a knife. The officers used a Taser and requested assistance from Los Angeles police, who fired so-called less-lethal munitions that were ineffective. The LAPD says there was also an officer-involved shooting before the suspect ran onto the lot and barricaded himself inside a building. Officers took the suspect into custody early Monday and he was hospitalized.