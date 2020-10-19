Tavern League: Ruling on indoor gatherings will have ‘catastrophic effects’

MADISON (WKOW) -- The president of the Tavern League of Wisconsin says the ruling today allowing a state indoor gathering order to continue will have, "catastrophic effects" on small businesses across Wisconsin.

"We are obviously disappointed in the ruling," said President Chris Marsicano.

Earlier Monday, a Sawyer County judge denied a request by the Tavern League to permanently block Gov. Evers' statewide indoor gatherings' order.

The order was temporarily overturned last week when The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued, arguing the order would force businesses to close.

"This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings," Evers said in a written statement. "This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out."

The governor and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued the order Oct. 6, which limits all public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building’s capacity.

The Tavern League statement also read:

The order does not apply to private events, political rallies among other exceptions. Violations of the order are a $500 civil forfeiture.




