The Latest: Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr. Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about the coronavirus.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he’d create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.

Fauci is head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks.

Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

__

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is bucking up his campaign staffers 15 days from Election Day, amid worrisome public and private polling.

On a conference call, Trump says, “We’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.”

Addressing stories about declining morale at his campaign, Trump said he’s never been more confident in his chances, “Today is the best single day that I’ve felt on either campaign.”

He added: “We have never been in as strong a position as we are today.”

Trump encouraged his staffers to ignore news reports about the state of the race.