Tulsa resumes excavation for victims of 1921 race massacre

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Excavation work is underway at two locations in a Tulsa cemetery for victims of a race massacre nearly 100 years ago. Oklahoma State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck says a core sample was taken Monday at one location to help give researchers an idea of what lies beneath the soil. Both areas of interest are in the Oaklawn Cemetery in north Tulsa near where the massacre took place. A search for a mass grave in July ended without finding any remains, but researchers noted they are still confident that human remains will be discovered at the two sites being excavated this week.