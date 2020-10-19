UW invests $6 million in health equity initiatives

MADISON (WKOW) -- $6 million in community impact grants was given out by the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health to health equity initiatives.

$1 million was given to the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association and the Urban League of Greater Madison for the Black Men's Mental Health and Well-Being initiative.

It's designed for and by Black men, to improve their quality of life. The initiative will normalize and destigmatize mental health issues in the Black community, improve access to mental health supports and help men address the historical and current health inequities they are experiencing.

Aaron Perry founded Rebalanced-Life Wellness and he's also one of WKOW's Jefferson Award winners.

He says this is the largest investment in Black men's mental health ever committed in the state of Wisconsin.

You can find the full list of grant recipients here.