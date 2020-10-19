Vaccine storage demands could leave 3B people in virus cold

GAMPELA, Burkina Faso (AP) — From factory to syringe, the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need nonstop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. But despite enormous strides in equipping developing countries to maintain the essential “cold chain,” nearly 3 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people live where the temperature-controlled storage is insufficient for an immunization campaign to control COVID-19. A lack of vaccine refrigerators, reliable electricity and other infrastructure needed to preserve vaccines once they leave factories means the poor people around the world who were among the hardest hit by the pandemic are also likely to be the last to recover from it. Valuable coronavirus vaccines also are at risk of being stolen while in transit.