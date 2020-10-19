Wisconsin state park visits surge amid coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More people are flocking to Wisconsin state parks amid the coronavirus pandemic. WMTV-TV reports that officials report a 12% increase in both visitation and camping. The Department of Natural Resources says it pulled in more than $15 million from vehicle admission fees and trail passes from January through August. That’s up 21% from the same period in 2019. Renee Hable, of Madison, said she and her husband had to find a new adventure, so they challenged themselves to visit every Wisconsin state park in Wisconsin. The only park they missed was Rock Island in Door County because it remains closed.